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Controversy Over Sardar Azmoun’s Omission: Iran's World Cup Drama

Striker Sardar Azmoun was left out of Iran's World Cup warm-up squad after allegedly displaying disloyalty to the government. Azmoun, influential with 57 international goals, reportedly faced expulsion due to a social media post meeting UAE's ruler amidst Iran-UAE tensions. Iran's World Cup participation remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:01 IST
Controversy Over Sardar Azmoun’s Omission: Iran's World Cup Drama

Sardar Azmoun, a key player for Iran, was surprisingly absent from the national squad set to play in two World Cup warm-up matches. This omission follows reports of his expulsion due to disloyalty alleged by Iranian media.

The controversy arose after Azmoun posted an Instagram photo with Dubai's ruler, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the UAE following attacks prompted by U.S. and Israeli strikes. The Fars News Agency, linked to powerful Iranian factions, suggests his expulsion was inevitable.

Official comments on Azmoun's status remain unavailable, but his absence casts doubt over Iran's World Cup endeavors. Meanwhile, the squad saw the introduction of German-born Dennis Eckert, possessing Iranian heritage. Iran's participation in the tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., faces challenges given ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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