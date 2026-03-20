Reviving Legacy: Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to Transform India's Historic Blocks

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to discuss plans for the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. He emphasized how this project will transform the iconic North and South Blocks, originally centers of power, into hubs of culture.

This ambitious museum is set to become the largest of its kind worldwide, narrating the story of India through eight thematic segments spanning 5,000 years. It will cover 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms, across a basement and three storeys in New Delhi's heart, indicating a monumental change for the former British-era buildings.

Throughout the meeting, there was a focus on enhancing cultural outreach by leveraging digital platforms and grassroots initiatives. This effort is supported by IGNCA's goals to serve as a key resource for arts and humanities, providing a forum for dialogue and creative exchange through various events and publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)