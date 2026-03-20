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Prime Video Unveils Star-Studded Slate with Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and More

Prime Video has announced a new slate of projects featuring stars like Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt. The line-up includes films and series such as Hrithik's 'Mess' and 'Storm', Alia's 'Don't Be Shy', the film adaptation of 'Mirzapur', and much more, highlighting Prime Video's focus on diverse storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:20 IST
Prime Video Unveils Star-Studded Slate with Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and More
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has unveiled an exciting array of upcoming projects, featuring collaborations with Bollywood icons such as Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt. The announcement included a mix of films and series, showcasing Prime Video's commitment to diverse and innovative storytelling.

Hrithik Roshan will produce 'Mess' and 'Storm' under his HRX Films banner, while Alia Bhatt will release 'Don't Be Shy' through her Eternal Sunshine Productions. Additionally, the popular series 'Mirzapur' is set to hit the big screen with a cinematic adaptation.

Amazon MGM Studios has also announced several other projects, emphasizing the importance of the Indian market in Prime Video's global strategy. Notably, over half of Prime Video's top non-English titles in 2025 are expected to originate from India, underscoring the country's role in international content creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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