Chuck Norris: The Ultimate Tough Guy's Final Bow

Chuck Norris, the iconic martial arts champion turned action-movie hero, has died, his family announced via Instagram on Friday. The statement confirmed that Norris passed away surrounded by family, maintaining privacy about the specific circumstances. His formidable legacy in entertainment and martial arts leaves an indelible mark.

Norris, famed for his silent tough-guy roles, starred in over 20 films and became a cultural phenomenon with his 'Chuck Norris Facts' that humorously exaggerated his physical prowess. His film debut alongside Bruce Lee in 'The Way of the Dragon' catapulted him to stardom, later solidified by 'Walker, Texas Ranger.'

Despite a quiet childhood marked by adversity, Norris's hard-earned prowess in martial arts led to illustrious cinematic feats and inspiring youth programs. A patriot and a devout Christian, he shaped a niche in action films that argued story could triumph over sheer violence, consistently portraying justice as the ultimate victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)