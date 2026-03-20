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Iran's Defiant Stand: Ayatollah Khamenei Rallies Nation Amidst Conflict

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issues a statement lauding Iranians' resilience amid ongoing conflict with the US and Israel. He claims enemy misjudgments aiming for regime change via leadership decapitation have failed, praising Iran's defensive posture. His statement, marking Nowruz, reflects strong national resolve amidst war challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:52 IST
Iran's Defiant Stand: Ayatollah Khamenei Rallies Nation Amidst Conflict
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a resolute message, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei hailed the Iranian people's unwavering spirit as the nation enters the third week of conflict initiated by the United States and Israel. The supreme leader critiqued the aggressors on Friday, asserting their actions were propelled by a false belief in overturning the government through the elimination of top leaders.

His message, commemorating the Persian New Year, Nowruz, aired on Iranian television, congratulating citizens for forging a formidable defense across cities and communities. Khamenei credited this grassroots resilience for causing the enemies to falter, spiraling into contradictions and irrational rhetoric.

Since succeeding his father, killed on the first day of strikes, Khamenei has remained out of public view. Reports from Israeli and US sources suggest he sustained injuries during those initial attacks, adding urgency to his call for national unity and perseverance.

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