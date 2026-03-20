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Unity in Bloom: Celebrating 'Phool Walon ki Sair'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu participated in the Phool Walon ki Sair festival, emphasizing Hindu-Muslim unity. Offering a floral chadar at Bakhtiyar Kaki's shrine, he prayed for India's progress and well-being, highlighting the festival's role in promoting Delhi's rich composite culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:05 IST
Unity in Bloom: Celebrating 'Phool Walon ki Sair'
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  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu partook in the Phool Walon ki Sair festival, a celebration aimed at fostering Hindu-Muslim unity through its floral rituals. On Friday, he offered a floral chadar at Sufi saint Bakhtiyar Kaki's shrine in Mehrauli, praying for the nation's progress and well-being.

The three-day festival, 'Phool Walon ki Sair', sees devotees presenting floral chadars at both Kaki's dargah and the nearby Yogmaya temple. Sandhu highlighted the event's significance, noting, "This unique festival reflects Delhi's rich composite culture and shared heritage."

Despite past delays due to bureaucratic hurdles, the event resumed after intervention from former Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. This year, the tradition continued to thrive, with Sandhu emphasizing its enduring devotion and enthusiasm, underscoring the importance of cultural unity in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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