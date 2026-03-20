Texas Legend Chuck Norris Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Chuck Norris, famed for his dynamic performances in the TV series 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and well-known action film 'Expendables 2,' passed away on Thursday, according to his family on Instagram.

The passing of this martial arts icon prompted tributes from various high-profile figures. Texas Governor Greg Abbott remarked, 'Texas has lost a legend,' further emphasizing Norris's contributions to the state and its conservative community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Norris as 'a great friend of Israel.'

Other celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme, shared personal anecdotes and sentiments about Norris, reinforcing his influence and legacy in martial arts and entertainment.