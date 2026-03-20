Left Menu

Khasi Students' Union Protests Full Vande Mataram

The Khasi Students' Union in Meghalaya plans to protest the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram, citing its religious references as contrary to indigenous traditions. They seek to protect tribal identity amid concerns over cultural assimilation, connecting the issue to broader national legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:33 IST
Khasi Students' Union Protests Full Vande Mataram
  • Country:
  • India

The Khasi Students' Union, an influential body in Meghalaya, is gearing up for protests against singing the complete version of the national song Vande Mataram during school events and government functions. The union argues that certain stanzas of the song include Hindu religious references that contradict indigenous tribal traditions.

During its 48th-anniversary event, the union's general secretary, Donald V Thabah, emphasized the importance of resisting cultural assimilation. He highlighted past issues, such as the alleged imposition of the Hindi language and controversial legislations like CAA and the proposed Uniform Civil Code, warning of the consequences of compliance.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed educational and governmental bodies to perform all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, establishing it as a precedent for all events where the National Song accompanies the National Anthem. The Khasi Students' Union seeks to bring attention to this mandate's implications on cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026