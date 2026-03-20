Khasi Students' Union Protests Full Vande Mataram

The Khasi Students' Union, an influential body in Meghalaya, is gearing up for protests against singing the complete version of the national song Vande Mataram during school events and government functions. The union argues that certain stanzas of the song include Hindu religious references that contradict indigenous tribal traditions.

During its 48th-anniversary event, the union's general secretary, Donald V Thabah, emphasized the importance of resisting cultural assimilation. He highlighted past issues, such as the alleged imposition of the Hindi language and controversial legislations like CAA and the proposed Uniform Civil Code, warning of the consequences of compliance.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed educational and governmental bodies to perform all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, establishing it as a precedent for all events where the National Song accompanies the National Anthem. The Khasi Students' Union seeks to bring attention to this mandate's implications on cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)