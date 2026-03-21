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Stormy Spell: Uttar Pradesh Experiences Weather Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh faced significant weather changes with gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall due to an active western disturbance. This provided respite from heat across many districts, including those near Delhi. Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to assess crop damage and ensure timely aid for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:03 IST
Stormy Spell: Uttar Pradesh Experiences Weather Turmoil
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Several districts in Uttar Pradesh were hit by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall on Friday, providing relief from the heat but causing stormy conditions. Officials reported that areas close to Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy winds accompanied by lightning and rain.

This weather event, triggered by an active western disturbance, commenced on Thursday evening and is expected to linger until Saturday. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to stay vigilant and promptly assess crop damage. He directed district magistrates to visit affected fields and evaluate crop losses immediately.

The Met office has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in 27 districts, forecasting a temperature drop of 5-7 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The continued stormy weather is linked to an active disturbance stretching from northern Pakistan to Madhya Pradesh, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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