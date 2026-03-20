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Brave South Delhi Woman's Swift Chase Foils Mobile Snatchers

A 26-year-old woman named Tanishka, with the help of locals, successfully retrieved her stolen mobile phone after chasing down two snatchers in South Delhi. The incident unfolded as Tanishka was on her way to a temple. The police later apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:58 IST
Brave South Delhi Woman's Swift Chase Foils Mobile Snatchers
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A bold act of bravery unfolded in South Delhi's Madangir area when a 26-year-old woman, Tanishka, chased down two mobile phone snatchers. With local assistance, she retrieved her phone after the duo attempted a getaway on a scooter.

Tanishka, who works as a private tutor, was heading to Kalkaji temple when the crime occurred near the Hanuman temple on BRT Road. Unfazed by the sudden theft, she pursued the criminals, enlisting the help of an e-rickshaw driver, and creating a commotion that drew the attention of passersby.

The chase ended near PSRI Hospital, where locals helped intercept the snatchers. The police apprehended the two accused, identified as Manish and Sunny. Both the stolen mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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