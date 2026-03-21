Office Sealing Sparks Press Freedom Outcry
The United News of India's (UNI) office in Delhi was sealed by government orders after a high court ruling. The media company claimed it was an unprecedented attack on press freedom, alleging police misconduct. The office was shut due to UNI's failure to develop the site as per the allotment terms.
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In a move that has stirred public debate on press freedom, Delhi's United News of India (UNI) office was sealed by government officials after an order from the Delhi High Court. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Land and Development Office executed the action.
UNI, one of India's oldest news agencies, has termed this action as an 'unprecedented atrocity' and a direct attack on media freedom, claiming misconduct by police during the sealing process. Female staff were reportedly manhandled and denied access to personal belongings, allegations countered by police citing legal procedures and video documentation.
The office, located on prime land in Rafi Marg, had its allotment canceled after failure to develop the site over 40 years, despite extensions. Government officials state the move was to curb misuse of public land, noting lack of development, financial compliance, and unauthorized commercial activities.
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