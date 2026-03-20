Monarchy Criticized Over Slavery Ties as King Charles Hosts Caribbean Officials

The British monarchy faces sharp criticism after a photograph featuring King Charles and Caribbean officials posed under a portrait of George IV went public. Scholars and activists have noted George IV's financial gains from enslaved labor in Grenada, intensifying discussions on royal accountability for past injustices.

The backlash has been spearheaded by various Caribbean diplomats, who see the photograph as an affront to descendants of African slaves. With mounting calls for a re-examination of the monarchy's historical ties to slavery, experts suggest this could be a watershed moment for royal acknowledgment and apology.

Prominent voices like Arley Gill and researcher Desirée Baptiste have labeled the photograph a 'diplomatic misstep' and a trigger for what they describe as 'historical amnesia' among those most affected. Buckingham Palace has yet to respond, but the pressure for a re-evaluation of historical narratives and apologies continues to build.

(With inputs from agencies.)