Allies in Conflict: The UK Greenlights U.S. Base Use Against Iranian Threats

The British government granted the United States permission to utilize its military bases in Britain for strikes against Iranian missile sites posing threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In light of intensified conflict and Iran blocking the strategic waterway, UK ministers stated that U.S. base access is crucial for regional self-defense operations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially resisted the U.S. request; however, following further Iranian attacks, he authorized use of British bases, though domestic opposition to the conflict remains strong according to recent polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)