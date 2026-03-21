Allies in Conflict: The UK Greenlights U.S. Base Use Against Iranian Threats
The UK authorized the use of its military bases by the U.S. for counter-strikes on Iranian missile sites threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Initially resistant, Prime Minister Keir Starmer conceded after increased Iranian aggression. President Trump criticized the UK for being uncooperative, amid calls for de-escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:06 IST
The British government granted the United States permission to utilize its military bases in Britain for strikes against Iranian missile sites posing threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
In light of intensified conflict and Iran blocking the strategic waterway, UK ministers stated that U.S. base access is crucial for regional self-defense operations.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially resisted the U.S. request; however, following further Iranian attacks, he authorized use of British bases, though domestic opposition to the conflict remains strong according to recent polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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