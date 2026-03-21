Grassroots Aid Effort Bolsters Cuba Amid Crisis

In a powerful grassroots effort, volunteers in Mexico are sending much-needed supplies to Cuba as the island nation struggles with the effects of a U.S. oil blockade. Rice, baby wipes, and other essentials are being loaded onto boats at the port in Yucatan, Mexico, bound across the Gulf of Mexico for Havana.

The initiative, named 'Nuestra America Convoy' or 'Our America Convoy,' has gathered widespread support with donated items like beans, baby formula, shampoo, and feminine pads. The convoy aims to stockpile essential goods in Cuba amid a deepening economic crisis exacerbated by the blockade.

With tensions escalating between Washington and Havana, the convoy stands as a symbol of solidarity. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the international support, as European aid arrived alongside Mexican contributions. The humanitarian effort highlights the urgent need for relief in the face of political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)