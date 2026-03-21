Financial Turmoil at HDFC Bank: Resignations and Regulatory Scrutiny
HDFC Bank faces scrutiny after the resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty, citing ethical concerns. Following this, the bank terminated three employees for lapses in client onboarding. These issues led to regulatory actions by Dubai authorities and raised concerns about the bank's governance and compliance standards.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation, significant changes have unfolded within the bank's operations. Citing ethical concerns, Chakraborty stepped down, prompting scrutiny and subsequent terminations.
Four senior executives were let go from HDFC's Dubai International Financial Centre branch due to client onboarding lapses, specifically mis-selling of Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 bonds, according to insider sources. In response, Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) restricted the branch from acquiring new clients last September, demanding HDFC Bank enhance compliance measures.
A statement from HDFC Bank acknowledged identifying gaps in client onboarding at the DIFC branch and stated corrective measures were underway to align with internal policies. Meanwhile, with Chakraborty's departure, concerns regarding HDFC's governance are heightened, as this marked the first mid-tenure exit of a part-time chairman, raising suspicions about internal practices.
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