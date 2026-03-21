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Entertainment Industry Buzz: Pop Mart's Labubu on Big Screen, BTS World Tour, and More

The latest entertainment news highlights Pop Mart's collaboration with Sony for a Labubu film, Netflix's livestream of a BTS concert marking their comeback world tour, Val Kilmer's AI-enabled posthumous role, Chuck Norris's passing, and AC/DC's Stevie Young's hospital stay. Also covered are Kevin Spacey's settled lawsuits and Netflix's multi-year deal with Warner Music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:32 IST
Entertainment Industry Buzz: Pop Mart's Labubu on Big Screen, BTS World Tour, and More
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Pop Mart and Sony Pictures Entertainment are gearing up to bring Labubu, the popular toy character, to the big screen, a significant move to expand the reach of Pop Mart's collectibles. This collaboration marks a vital chapter in Pop Mart's plan to diversify beyond toys into broader entertainment avenues.

In South Korea, the U.S. streaming giant Netflix is shaking up the live event scene with its first global broadcast of a BTS concert. The anticipated Seoul show heralds the release of BTS's new album and their much-awaited world tour, a significant moment after a hiatus for military service.

In other headlines, actor Val Kilmer will posthumously feature in a new movie using AI technology, a groundbreaking development in film. Meanwhile, emotional tributes flood in for Chuck Norris, the martial arts icon and television star, who has died at 86, and Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault cases in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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