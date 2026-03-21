Revolutionizing Lighting: AriesX's Clix Softbox Debuts with One-Click Magic
AriesX by StudioBackdrops launches the Clix Softbox, priced at ₹5,499, with a seamless one-click setup for photographers and videographers. Designed for versatility and ease, it includes two inner baffles, a honeycomb grid, and a Bowens Mount. Agile and durable, the softbox is adaptable for studio or on-location shoots.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, India: StudioBackdrops has unveiled its latest innovation, the AriesX Clix Softbox, designed for photographers and videographers seeking efficient, professional-grade lighting solutions.
Launched at ₹5,499, the Clix Softbox features a revolutionary one-click setup. This quick assembly makes it tailor-made for dynamic shoots, where time is of the essence.
With a robust build including a honeycomb grid and Bowens Mount, this product is set to simplify the creative process for content creators across India, further expanding StudioBackdrops' reach.