Revolutionizing Lighting: AriesX's Clix Softbox Debuts with One-Click Magic

New Delhi, India: StudioBackdrops has unveiled its latest innovation, the AriesX Clix Softbox, designed for photographers and videographers seeking efficient, professional-grade lighting solutions.

Launched at ₹5,499, the Clix Softbox features a revolutionary one-click setup. This quick assembly makes it tailor-made for dynamic shoots, where time is of the essence.

With a robust build including a honeycomb grid and Bowens Mount, this product is set to simplify the creative process for content creators across India, further expanding StudioBackdrops' reach.