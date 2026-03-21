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World Water Day Conclave 2026: Catalyzing Global Water Stewardship

The Jal Shakti Ministry will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on March 23, highlighting sustainable water management. With 'Water and Gender' as the theme, the event aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and academia, and promote water-use efficiency and stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:52 IST
World Water Day Conclave 2026: Catalyzing Global Water Stewardship
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The Jal Shakti Ministry is preparing to host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on March 23, with more than 700 delegates anticipated. This event, marking the global observance of World Water Day, will underscore the critical need for sustainable management of freshwater resources and explore this year's theme, 'Water and Gender'.

Serving as a platform for dialogue and innovation, the conclave will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, and young innovators to collaborate on sustainable water management practices. It will emphasize industry's role in enhancing water-use efficiency, recycling, and reuse, transitioning from traditional water users to proactive water stewards. The event will also showcase the winners of the Jal Shakti Hackathon and release major national reports, including irrigation and water census data.

With sessions on diverse themes such as sludge management, industry-led water efficiency using AI and IoT, and climate resilience, the conclave will highlight research and innovation initiatives. The event aims to foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia, culminating in a Joint Industry Declaration on sustainable water stewardship and aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 6 of ensuring water and sanitation for all by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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