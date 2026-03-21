Vice President Advocates Dialogue for World Peace and Cultural Originality

In a compelling address at the Indian Youth Parliament, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of dialogue as a solution to global threats of war. Speaking at the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex, he emphasized the significance of respectful debates and listening to diverse perspectives.

The Vice President highlighted the theme of the 4-day event, 'Indian Languages & Developed India-2047,' urging respect for linguistic diversity while maintaining cultural originality. He mentioned recent efforts to make the Constitution available in multiple Indian languages, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in this regard.

Addressing parliamentary debates, Radhakrishnan applauded the constructive discussions and expressed confidence in achieving a developed India by 2047. He encouraged the Youth Parliament participants to innovate from their roots and contribute to a vibrant India confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)