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Vice President Advocates Dialogue for World Peace and Cultural Originality

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized dialogue as a solution for global conflicts at the Indian Youth Parliament. He praised linguistic diversity and cultural originality while urging the Youth Parliament participants to embrace respectful debates. Radhakrishnan also acknowledged efforts to make the Constitution available in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:40 IST
Vice President Advocates Dialogue for World Peace and Cultural Originality
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the Indian Youth Parliament, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of dialogue as a solution to global threats of war. Speaking at the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex, he emphasized the significance of respectful debates and listening to diverse perspectives.

The Vice President highlighted the theme of the 4-day event, 'Indian Languages & Developed India-2047,' urging respect for linguistic diversity while maintaining cultural originality. He mentioned recent efforts to make the Constitution available in multiple Indian languages, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in this regard.

Addressing parliamentary debates, Radhakrishnan applauded the constructive discussions and expressed confidence in achieving a developed India by 2047. He encouraged the Youth Parliament participants to innovate from their roots and contribute to a vibrant India confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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