Pursuit of Jade: The Global Resonance of a Chinese Historical Romance
iQIYI's series 'Pursuit of Jade' has captivated audiences globally since its premiere on March 6. The historical romance reached top positions on international charts, reflecting iQIYI's dedication to delivering premium storytelling across cultures. This narrative intertwines love, loyalty, and resilience, resonating in 191 countries with diverse audiences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:26 IST
- Country:
- China
iQIYI, a prominent digital entertainment platform in China, launched the historical romance series 'Pursuit of Jade' on March 6, quickly garnering international acclaim.
Within its first week, the series climbed iQIYI's popularity charts, achieved top ranking on the international platform's weekly chart, and saw a sharp rise in Google Trends and MyDramaList ratings.
The series, featuring a dynamic storyline of love amid political and familial upheaval, has resonated with viewers across 191 nations, highlighting iQIYI's strategy to deliver compelling content worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)