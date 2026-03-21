Pursuit of Jade: The Global Resonance of a Chinese Historical Romance

iQIYI, a prominent digital entertainment platform in China, launched the historical romance series 'Pursuit of Jade' on March 6, quickly garnering international acclaim.

Within its first week, the series climbed iQIYI's popularity charts, achieved top ranking on the international platform's weekly chart, and saw a sharp rise in Google Trends and MyDramaList ratings.

The series, featuring a dynamic storyline of love amid political and familial upheaval, has resonated with viewers across 191 nations, highlighting iQIYI's strategy to deliver compelling content worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)