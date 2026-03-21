Kerala CM Vijayan Accuses Congress of Being the BJP's B-Team

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a stinging attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging they act as the 'B-team' of the BJP. This comment came during an interview with PTI videos.

Vijayan's accusations stem from Rahul's remarks regarding the selective targeting of opposition leaders by central agencies, skipping him. The Kerala CM further criticized Gandhi for being unable to grasp crucial matters and questioned his accusations against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which courts later dismissed.

The Chief Minister accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and forming questionable alliances, while reiterating the CPI(M)-led LDF's commitment to oppose any communal forces. He also expressed discontent with the Centre's policies towards Kerala, highlighting significant educational reforms in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)