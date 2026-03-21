Wimbledon Embraces Video Reviews: A Game-Changer for Umpire Calls

In a groundbreaking move, Wimbledon will deploy video review technology to enable players to challenge chair umpire judgment calls during matches, as announced by the tournament organizers on Saturday.

While the technology excludes challenges to the existing electronic line calling (ELC) system, it provides players the option to contest specific scenarios—such as double bounces or racket touches—by reviewing footage of points deemed as 'not-up,' 'foul shot,' or 'touch.' Unlimited requests can be made for these video reviews.

This innovative system will be featured on six show courts, including both the iconic Centre Court and Court One. Additional visual indicators for 'out' and 'fault' calls will be displayed on all courts' scoreboards. This year's Wimbledon is set to commence on June 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)