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LPG Crisis Forces Tamil Nadu Hotels Back to Firewood: Impact on Ramzan Festivities and Food Prices

Due to the LPG shortage, Tamil Nadu's hotel industry is reverting to firewood, leading to increased food prices. The situation affects festive gatherings during Ramzan, shrinking family celebrations. The shift is due to rising firewood costs and LPG scarcity, impacting profits and altering hotel operations statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:35 IST
LPG Crisis Forces Tamil Nadu Hotels Back to Firewood: Impact on Ramzan Festivities and Food Prices
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing LPG crisis has compelled the hotel industry in Tamil Nadu to revert to traditional firewood for cooking, spiking food prices during the Ramzan festival season. As hotels using firewood for biryani face increased costs, this shift disrupts family gatherings, reducing the scale of celebrations.

M. Venkadasubbu, President of the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, stated that almost 90 percent of hotels are experiencing financial strain due to the lack of profit, with a notable 30 percent business drop in Chennai. Firewood is now the primary fuel for cooking, further contributing to price hikes.

Some hoteliers have centralized kitchen operations to curtail costs, while others adapt to induction stoves. Despite these changes, smaller family Ramzan gatherings reflect the broader impact of the LPG crisis, with many festivities subdued by economic constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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