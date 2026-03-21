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Naga Chaitanya's Evolution in 'Vrushakarma': A Mythical Thriller Redefines his Career

Actor Naga Chaitanya is transforming his career with the pan-India project 'Vrushakarma', a big-budget mythical thriller. Moving away from his traditional romantic roles, Chaitanya seeks to explore darker narratives and high-concept storytelling, using extensive VFX. The film is expected to establish a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:05 IST
Naga Chaitanya's Evolution in 'Vrushakarma': A Mythical Thriller Redefines his Career
Naga Chaitanya
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Naga Chaitanya is set to redefine his cinematic journey with the upcoming mythical thriller 'Vrushakarma', marking a notable departure from his earlier lover-boy roles. The pan-India project, which includes a significant release in Tamil, represents a deliberate shift towards more intense and complex narratives.

Chaitanya, recently awarded the Telangana Gaddar Film Award for Best Actor, describes the project as a pivotal moment in his 17-year career. 'Vrushakarma' symbolizes Chaitanya's fresh explorations in a morally ambiguous universe, showcasing his intent to align with evolving global cinematic tastes.

The film, directed by Karthik Dandu, combines a terrifying supernatural world with groundbreaking VFX effects and promises a grand theatrical release in 2026. Chaitanya highlights the climactic sequences as particularly noteworthy, anticipating that they will set new standards for Indian cinema.

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