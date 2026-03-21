Modi and Pezeshkian: Strengthening Middle Eastern Ties

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a crucial discussion with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian through a post on X, emphasizing regional stability in the Middle East.

Modi harshly condemned attacks targeting vital infrastructure, a critical issue concerning both countries, while also underscoring the need for secure and open shipping lanes.

In his conversation, Modi appreciated Iran's ongoing support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran, highlighting the cooperative relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)