Modi and Pezeshkian: Strengthening Middle Eastern Ties
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian about safeguarding critical infrastructure in the Middle East and ensuring the security of shipping lanes. Modi expressed gratitude towards Iran for supporting the safety of Indian nationals residing in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:47 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a crucial discussion with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian through a post on X, emphasizing regional stability in the Middle East.
Modi harshly condemned attacks targeting vital infrastructure, a critical issue concerning both countries, while also underscoring the need for secure and open shipping lanes.
In his conversation, Modi appreciated Iran's ongoing support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran, highlighting the cooperative relations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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