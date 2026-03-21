Babulal Marandi Questions Idle Bulletproof Fleet Allocation

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has raised questions about the underutilization of bulletproof vehicles purchased by the Jharkhand government for VVIPs. In his letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Marandi criticized the distribution and unused state of these resources.

The home department acquired 17 new bulletproof vehicles in December 2024, meant for use by the CM, former CMs, the Governor, and other important figures. Three of these vehicles were allocated to the Chief Minister, two to Raj Bhavan, while the remaining 12 sit idle in the Headquarters Reserve Transport. Marandi accused the administration of poorly managing these assets, questioning the need for such expenditure.

Marandi's letter also highlighted the deteriorating condition of other vehicles used by former CMs, including his own, suggesting that the unused vehicles could serve critical roles for top officials like the chief secretary and home secretary. He urged the government to rethink its vehicle management strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)