Congress Nears Decision on Karnataka Bypoll Candidates Amid Intense Lobbying
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala indicates that candidate finalizations for Karnataka bypolls are near, with decisions expected soon amid internal lobbying. The bypolls for Davangere South and Bagalkote were prompted by recent MLA deaths. Aspirants and community leaders continue to pressure for favorable outcomes, while rival BJP has announced its candidates.
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The Congress party is on the brink of finalizing its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka, according to party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. Decisions are expected imminently, following discussions with party leaders at various levels.
Intense lobbying continues around the April 9 bypolls in the Davangere South and Bagalkote constituencies. Multiple aspirants and community leaders are pushing the Congress leadership for a swift decision.
The bypolls, necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, have prompted keen interest, with families of the deceased seeking candidacy. Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced its candidates.
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