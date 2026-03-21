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Chief Minister N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has disclosed total assets worth Rs 27.99 crore. His declaration includes substantial immovable properties and investments, while no criminal cases are pending against him. Rangasamy, who filed nominations for the April Assembly polls, is aiming to retain his seat in Thattanchavady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:50 IST
Chief Minister N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore
N Rangasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Rangasamy of Puducherry has declared assets totaling Rs 27.99 crore, as documented in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. This declaration is in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to the affidavit, Rangasamy's assets include a mix of immovable properties and luxury vehicles, with significant investments made in inherited properties in Thattanchavady. Despite these substantial holdings, he maintains no criminal record.

As he files his nomination papers for the elections, aiming to defend his long-standing position in Thattanchavady, Rangasamy highlights his financial transparency and readiness for continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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