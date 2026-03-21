Chief Minister N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore

Chief Minister N Rangasamy of Puducherry has declared assets totaling Rs 27.99 crore, as documented in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. This declaration is in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to the affidavit, Rangasamy's assets include a mix of immovable properties and luxury vehicles, with significant investments made in inherited properties in Thattanchavady. Despite these substantial holdings, he maintains no criminal record.

As he files his nomination papers for the elections, aiming to defend his long-standing position in Thattanchavady, Rangasamy highlights his financial transparency and readiness for continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)