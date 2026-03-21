Zydus Introduces Innovative Semaglutide Injection for Diabetes and Obesity

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has debuted a groundbreaking Semaglutide Injection in India, marketed under the brand names SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA, and ALTERME. This launch follows the expiry of the patent and secures approval by the Drug Controller General of India for its use against Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity.

The injection is delivered in a patient-friendly reusable pen device, which allows for multiple dose administrations from a single pen, a major upgrade from existing single-dose options. This innovation promises to simplify treatment management while significantly cutting down costs to around Rs. 2,200 monthly.

Given the rise in diabetes and obesity cases in India, this solution by Zydus, manufactured in Ahmedabad, aims to address these growing health issues effectively. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 10.5% of India's adult population lives with diabetes, necessitating urgent and innovative healthcare innovations like those provided by Zydus.