Ajay Devgn and House of Hiranandani Launch Luxurious Devgn CineX in Thane

Thane, March 21, 2026: In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, House of Hiranandani has partnered with actor Ajay Devgn to launch Devgn CineX at The Walk, Hiranandani Estate, Thane. This marks the township's first multiplex, which began operations on March 19, screening 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Located at Bellona Tower, the multiplex boasts five screens with a total of 953 seats, alongside state-of-the-art Dolby sound and digital projection technology. The inauguration was attended by eminent figures, including Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman of House of Hiranandani, and Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Co-founder of Devgn CineX.

House of Hiranandani, renowned for its expansive real estate portfolio, aims to enrich its Thane community's lifestyle with Devgn CineX, enhancing local lifestyle infrastructure. The multiplex is expected to serve over 10,000 families residing in Hiranandani Estate by offering a premium entertainment experience.