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Celebrating Conservation Heroes: The 6th 'Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards'

The 6th 'Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards', jointly organized by Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India, honor individuals contributing to wildlife conservation. The ceremony in Jaipur acknowledges efforts to manage human-wildlife conflict and fosters recognition across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with prize money totalling INR 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:13 IST
Celebrating Conservation Heroes: The 6th 'Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards'
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The prestigious 'Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards' will return for its sixth edition on March 23rd at Jaipur's ITC Rajputana Hotel. A collaboration between Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India, this annual event applauds extraordinary contributions in wildlife conservation and human-wildlife conflict management.

Sundeep Bhutoria, Managing Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, emphasized the importance of honoring individual efforts in conservation, stating that the awards celebrate unsung heroes fostering coexistence between humans and wildlife. This partnership with WWF-India represents a shared commitment to recognizing impactful conservation work nationwide.

The awards will feature INR 2.5 lakh shared among four winners of the 'Machhli' category and INR 1.5 lakh among three 'Vanya Prani Mitra' winners. The event will also take place in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the dedication of field staff and conservationists safeguarding India's natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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