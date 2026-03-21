Gujarat Police's New Dawn: NETRAM Project Unveiled
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized that criminals have no religion or caste, vowing that police will safeguard citizens like 'Lord Hanuman'. At the Vadodara Police Command inauguration, he detailed the NETRAM project and praised efforts for advanced technology integration and public safety developments.
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At a recent event in Vadodara, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi declared that criminals have no religious or caste identity, stressing the commitment of the police to act like 'Lord Hanuman' in protecting citizens. This was stated during the inauguration of the Vadodara City Police Command and Control Center, an integral part of the state's Network for Technology Enabled Rapid Assurance and Monitoring (NETRAM) project.
Sanghavi reviewed the comprehensive CCTV network under the VISWAS initiative, which brings together 2,608 Vadodara police cameras and 7,000 private ones. This extensive network bolsters crime detection capabilities and fosters a sense of security among residents.
Looking forward, Sanghavi envisioned integrating artificial intelligence with the camera network for facial and number plate recognition. Emphasizing infrastructural improvements, he highlighted development projects worth Rs 538 crore, positively impacting Vadodara's roads and facilities, further urging citizens to maintain and protect these advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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