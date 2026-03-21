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'Double-Engine' Government: BJP Rallies Media to Spotlight Achievements and Counter Congress

BJP's national media in-charge, Anil Baluni, emphasized the need for spokespersons in Assam to highlight the successes of the NDA's 'double-engine' government while exposing Congress's 'politics of appeasement'. Baluni expressed confidence in a victory for the NDA in the upcoming Assembly polls, underlining Assam's development under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:45 IST
'Double-Engine' Government: BJP Rallies Media to Spotlight Achievements and Counter Congress
Anil Baluni
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni called on party spokespersons and TV panellists to underline the achievements of the NDA's 'double-engine' government in Assam while exposing Congress's politics.

Speaking at a media workshop in Guwahati, Baluni conveyed optimism about the NDA's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, predicting a record-breaking win. He attributed the state's development to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, painting Assam as the 'gateway to development' in the northeast.

As the BJP gears up for Assembly polls across multiple states, media workshops are being organized to sharpen the party's media strategy, ensuring their spokespersons effectively represent the BJP's stance during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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