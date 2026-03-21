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India Unites in Celebration: Eid Festivities and Protests Span the Nation

Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India with prayers for peace, unity, and brotherhood. While festive gatherings took place nationwide, peaceful protests against US-Israel aggressions in Iran were held. Political figures extended greetings, and security was heightened in sensitive areas to ensure a peaceful celebration amid ongoing international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:01 IST
India Unites in Celebration: Eid Festivities and Protests Span the Nation
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  • India

Eid al-Fitr celebrations unfolded across India, characterized by mass gatherings at mosques and eidgahs for prayers. The festivities also sparked peaceful protests against US and Israeli attacks on Iran, reflecting broader geopolitical concerns.

In Delhi, prayers were offered amidst heavy security due to past communal tensions, though the spirit of unity persisted. Similar scenes unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where the festivities held political undertones ahead of imminent Assembly polls.

Chief ministers and governors across various states participated in the celebrations, emphasizing messages of peace and harmony. Despite protests, the overall atmosphere remained one of celebration, as millions of Muslims gathered to embrace the spirit of Eid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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