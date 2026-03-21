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Odisha's Green Surge: A Blueprint for Balancing Economy and Ecology

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that Odisha has significantly expanded its forest area, adding 558 square kilometres in two years. The state now boasts over 58,000 square kilometres of green cover. Majhi emphasized balancing industrial growth with environmental conservation and highlighted major tree-planting initiatives and forest-based livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:40 IST
Odisha's Green Surge: A Blueprint for Balancing Economy and Ecology
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Odisha has emerged as a leader in forest protection, adding 558 square kilometres of green cover in the past two years, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Speaking at the state-level World Forest Day 2026 celebrations, Majhi reported that over 37% of the state's geography is now forested.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw 1.49 crore saplings planted in a day and a total of 8 crore in a year. Emphasizing the harmonious coexistence of industry and environment, Majhi said scientific advancements now allow sustainable industrialization.

With forests seen as vital for both ecological balance and economic growth, the CM urged collaborative efforts to prevent forest fires and human-wildlife conflicts. Meanwhile, Minister Ganeshram Singh Khuntia highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the livelihoods of tribes in forested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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