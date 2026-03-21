Political Maneuvers in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Governor R N Ravi at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday. Banerjee revealed that she was invited for tea by Governor Ravi, who took office on March 12.

In the past, Banerjee had openly questioned the sudden resignation of former Governor C V Ananda Bose, sparking curiosity around her recent meeting with Ravi.

This political development unfolds as West Bengal braces for assembly elections. The state's voters will head to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with the vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)