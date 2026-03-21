Rajasthan's Gangaur Procession: A Royal Celebration of Culture and Tradition

The historic Gangaur processions rolled out with royal elegance across Rajasthan, notably in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, officials reported.

The celebrations in Jaipur commenced from the Tripolia Gate, where the Gangaur Mata idol was ceremoniously venerated by the priest of the former royal family, heightening the event's traditional significance.

The procession attracted a throng of onlookers, including first-time international tourists captivated by the vibrant cultural display. Folk artists showcased traditional Rajasthani dances, while helicopters showered flower petals on the cheering crowd. Police ensured crowd management by directing social media influencers away from procession filming.

This year, digital integration featured prominently with live streams accommodating the global Rajasthani diaspora and social media broadcasts, as Deputy Director of Tourism Upendra Singh Shekhawat noted. The Mahotsav promotes Rajasthan's cultural heritage, emphasizing women's faith in Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, while bolstering Jaipur's cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)