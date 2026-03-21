BTS Returns with Record-Breaking Comeback Tour

BTS returned to the stage after a three-year hiatus, performing to tens of thousands in Seoul on Saturday. The Kpop supergroup's anticipated concert saw a smaller crowd than expected due to strict safety measures, a legacy of past incidents in the city.

The concert was streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, allowing global fans to witness BTS's official comeback performance, despite a nearby turnout of just 40,000—much lower than the predicted 260,000. The group released a new album a day prior, selling nearly 4 million copies and setting the stage for a massive world tour.

This tour, predicted to be the most significant in Kpop history, is expected to generate up to $1.8 billion. Highlighting BTS's enduring global appeal, half the shows are planned across North America and Europe, areas known for higher ticket demand and prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)