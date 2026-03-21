BTS Returns with Record-Breaking Comeback Tour
BTS made a grand return to the stage with a concert in Seoul, attracting fewer fans than expected due to safety precautions. Despite the lower turnout, their world tour is projected to generate substantial revenue. Fans worldwide enjoyed the live stream, marking a significant comeback for the Kpop giants.
BTS returned to the stage after a three-year hiatus, performing to tens of thousands in Seoul on Saturday. The Kpop supergroup's anticipated concert saw a smaller crowd than expected due to strict safety measures, a legacy of past incidents in the city.
The concert was streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, allowing global fans to witness BTS's official comeback performance, despite a nearby turnout of just 40,000—much lower than the predicted 260,000. The group released a new album a day prior, selling nearly 4 million copies and setting the stage for a massive world tour.
This tour, predicted to be the most significant in Kpop history, is expected to generate up to $1.8 billion. Highlighting BTS's enduring global appeal, half the shows are planned across North America and Europe, areas known for higher ticket demand and prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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