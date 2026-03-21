Left Menu

BTS Returns with Record-Breaking Comeback Tour

BTS made a grand return to the stage with a concert in Seoul, attracting fewer fans than expected due to safety precautions. Despite the lower turnout, their world tour is projected to generate substantial revenue. Fans worldwide enjoyed the live stream, marking a significant comeback for the Kpop giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:36 IST
BTS Returns with Record-Breaking Comeback Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BTS returned to the stage after a three-year hiatus, performing to tens of thousands in Seoul on Saturday. The Kpop supergroup's anticipated concert saw a smaller crowd than expected due to strict safety measures, a legacy of past incidents in the city.

The concert was streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, allowing global fans to witness BTS's official comeback performance, despite a nearby turnout of just 40,000—much lower than the predicted 260,000. The group released a new album a day prior, selling nearly 4 million copies and setting the stage for a massive world tour.

This tour, predicted to be the most significant in Kpop history, is expected to generate up to $1.8 billion. Highlighting BTS's enduring global appeal, half the shows are planned across North America and Europe, areas known for higher ticket demand and prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026