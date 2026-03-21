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Clash Over Land: Journalists Condemn Harsh Police Action

Journalists' organizations condemned the harsh police action during the sealing of United News of India premises by Delhi Police. They described the forceful eviction of staff after a high court order as excessive and alarming. The incident underscores issues of press freedom and journalist safety, particularly for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:45 IST
Clash Over Land: Journalists Condemn Harsh Police Action
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In a strong rebuke, four leading journalists' organizations have voiced their condemnation of the Delhi Police's actions during the sealing of United News of India premises. The Press Club of India and others stated that officers executed a high court order with undue aggression, reportedly manhandling media personnel, including women.

The Editors Guild of India expressed distress over the deployment of a large police contingent before the court order was even available online. Guild members argued that the implementation lacked due process and criticized the excessive show of force towards journalists during their eviction from the premises.

The incident has raised serious concerns about press freedom and journalist safety in India. The Indian Women's Press Corps and Press Association echoed the call for accountability, condemning the forceful removal as high-handed and not communicated in advance, endangering both institutional dignity and freedom of the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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