Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the critical need to keep global shipping routes open during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The call comes as Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz contributed to significant disruptions in global energy supplies.

President Pezeshkian suggested establishing a regional security framework to foster peace and stability without foreign interference. He urged India, currently chairing BRICS, to mediate in halting hostilities led by the US and Israel, which Iran accuses of unethical actions.

The conversations come as mounting global concern reviews fresh aggression in the region, affecting energy supplies crucial to India. Modi engaged several world leaders to emphasize peace, asserting that war serves no one's interests.