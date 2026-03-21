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Iran Proposes Regional Security Framework Amidst Heightened Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the safeguarding of vital shipping lanes in a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Pezeshkian proposed a regional security framework excluding foreign interference and dismissed US claims about Iran's nuclear ambitions, suggesting regional cooperation for peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:24 IST
Iran Proposes Regional Security Framework Amidst Heightened Tensions
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Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the critical need to keep global shipping routes open during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The call comes as Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz contributed to significant disruptions in global energy supplies.

President Pezeshkian suggested establishing a regional security framework to foster peace and stability without foreign interference. He urged India, currently chairing BRICS, to mediate in halting hostilities led by the US and Israel, which Iran accuses of unethical actions.

The conversations come as mounting global concern reviews fresh aggression in the region, affecting energy supplies crucial to India. Modi engaged several world leaders to emphasize peace, asserting that war serves no one's interests.

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