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Chandrababu Naidu's Technology-Driven Devotion: Enhancing Services at Tirupati

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prioritizes preserving the sanctity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, utilizing technology to enhance devotee services. Naidu emphasized AI deployment to reduce waiting times and inaugurated a state-of-the-art laboratory for food analysis. Plans include constructing 5,000 new temples across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:08 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Technology-Driven Devotion: Enhancing Services at Tirupati
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In a bid to uphold the sanctity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of leveraging technology to provide better services for devotees. During a review meeting with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, he outlined guidelines to improve service delivery.

Naidu emphasized that AI should be deployed to resolve difficulties like reducing queue times, ensuring the quality of consecrated food remains uncompromised. He also announced plans to expand food distribution and construct 5,000 temples within the state, while inaugurating a Rs 25 crore Food Analysis Lab for ensuring food safety.

The new lab, funded by FSSAI and the state, is equipped to test food and water samples for safety. It will analyze up to 1,500 samples a month, ensuring safe consumption for millions of devotees visiting the temple. This technology-driven approach aims at efficient resource utilization and enhancing the temple experience.

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