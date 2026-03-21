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Uttar Pradesh Boosts Self-Reliant Cow Shelters Through Government Initiatives

Yogi Adityanath declares initiatives for self-reliant cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh. Plans include establishing fodder banks, installing CCTVs, and utilizing CSR funds. Cow protection is emphasized as part of cultural heritage and rural economy. Extensive monitoring, vaccination drives, and innovative uses of cow resources are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Self-Reliant Cow Shelters Through Government Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a strategic action plan to enhance cow protection and the self-reliance of cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Go-Seva Aayog review meeting, he announced the creation of 'Fodder Banks' at every shelter and encouraged partnerships with local farmers for green fodder supply.

Emphasizing cow protection as a crucial aspect of India's cultural heritage and rural economy, Adityanath ordered the installation of CCTV systems in all shelters. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will support this initiative, ensuring transparent, tech-driven monitoring and management.

The plan encompasses regular inspections and comprehensive systems, including Direct Benefit Transfers for payments and a daily cattle register. It also features biogas plants and the production of cow dung products as innovative approaches to sustainability and economic development.

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