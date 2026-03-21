Left Menu

Hema Malini's Melodious Inspection: The Swami Haridas Auditorium Set to Shine

Hema Malini inspected the Swami Haridas auditorium, testing the sound and lighting systems with bhajans. The nearly completed complex, costing Rs 42.15 crore, will host cultural events. It includes an auditorium, theatre, and dormitory. A 'Rasleela' performance was part of the preview attended by notable figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:29 IST
Hema Malini's Melodious Inspection: The Swami Haridas Auditorium Set to Shine
auditorium
  • Country:
  • India

Filmstar-turned-politician Hema Malini took a hands-on approach to inspect the Swami Haridas auditorium ahead of its grand inauguration. Malini lent her voice to bhajans, effectively testing the sound and lighting systems of the new cultural hub.

The nearly finished auditorium, an impressive Rs 42.15 crore investment, boasts an auditorium, an open-air theatre, a dormitory, and other facilities. Designed to be a cultural beacon, it promises to spotlight the region's rich religious and cultural backgrounds.

Ahead of its official opening, audiences experienced a captivating 'Rasleela' performance, courtesy of artists from the Geeta Shodh Sansthan and Rasleela Academy in Vrindavan. The event drew significant attention, including that of Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026