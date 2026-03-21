Hema Malini's Melodious Inspection: The Swami Haridas Auditorium Set to Shine

Filmstar-turned-politician Hema Malini took a hands-on approach to inspect the Swami Haridas auditorium ahead of its grand inauguration. Malini lent her voice to bhajans, effectively testing the sound and lighting systems of the new cultural hub.

The nearly finished auditorium, an impressive Rs 42.15 crore investment, boasts an auditorium, an open-air theatre, a dormitory, and other facilities. Designed to be a cultural beacon, it promises to spotlight the region's rich religious and cultural backgrounds.

Ahead of its official opening, audiences experienced a captivating 'Rasleela' performance, courtesy of artists from the Geeta Shodh Sansthan and Rasleela Academy in Vrindavan. The event drew significant attention, including that of Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.