Left Menu

Fabio Di Giannantonio Secures Pole at Thrilling Brazilian MotoGP Return

Fabio Di Giannantonio from VR46 Racing claimed pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Marc Marquez starting third after a crash-laden session. The race marks MotoGP's return to Brazil after over two decades. Di Giannantonio expressed delight at his achievement, particularly in front of Brazilian legend Cafu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goiania | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:50 IST
Fabio Di Giannantonio Secures Pole at Thrilling Brazilian MotoGP Return
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a dramatic qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix, VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio emerged as the pole-sitter on Saturday, clocking an impressive lap time of one minute 17.410 seconds at the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania. This event marks MotoGP's much-anticipated return to Brazil after more than two decades.

Di Giannantonio, a devoted AS Roma supporter, relished the moment not just for his on-track success but also due to the presence of Brazilian soccer legend Cafu, a former player for Roma. "It's a crazy day," Di Giannantonio stated. "Securing my second pole position in such a beautiful country is a great honor, especially with Cafu here."

The session was marred by numerous crashes, involving top riders like Marc Marquez, who will start third, and Francesco Bagnaia, who struggled to 11th place. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, fresh from a victory in Thailand, will begin in second place, with the field ready for a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026