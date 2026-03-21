Fabio Di Giannantonio Secures Pole at Thrilling Brazilian MotoGP Return

In a dramatic qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix, VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio emerged as the pole-sitter on Saturday, clocking an impressive lap time of one minute 17.410 seconds at the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania. This event marks MotoGP's much-anticipated return to Brazil after more than two decades.

Di Giannantonio, a devoted AS Roma supporter, relished the moment not just for his on-track success but also due to the presence of Brazilian soccer legend Cafu, a former player for Roma. "It's a crazy day," Di Giannantonio stated. "Securing my second pole position in such a beautiful country is a great honor, especially with Cafu here."

The session was marred by numerous crashes, involving top riders like Marc Marquez, who will start third, and Francesco Bagnaia, who struggled to 11th place. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, fresh from a victory in Thailand, will begin in second place, with the field ready for a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)