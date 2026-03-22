Defensive Strategies Amid West Bengal's Voter Roll Release

In anticipation of potential unrest, the West Bengal government has directed district magistrates to adopt preventive measures while unveiling the supplementary electoral rolls on March 23. A senior official communicated this edict via the Home and Hill Affairs Department from the state secretariat.

The official missive urged district authorities to ensure crowd control, enhance surveillance at susceptible locations, and employ strategies to uphold law and order. Furthermore, the directive stressed the need to keep police informed and prepared.

This development arises as the first supplementary voter list in West Bengal is set for publication, incorporating new names and resolved adjudications, ahead of the critical two-phase polls scheduled in late April.

(With inputs from agencies.)