The Divine Sparks: Lightning Through Ancient Eyes

Throughout history, societies have attributed lightning to divine forces, perceiving it as a weapon of gods like Zeus in Greek mythology and Jupiter in Roman lore. Strikes were seen as a clear sign of divine wrath or favor, influencing the lives and fates of emperors and generals. Despite this, ancient thinkers like the philosopher Socrates and Roman philosopher Seneca explored alternative explanations, questioning the direct involvement of gods and suggesting natural origins.

The cultural impact of lightning was profound, with complex rituals performed in response to strikes. Lightning was seen as both a terrifying force and a divine gift, even influencing battle outcomes, as recounted in legends like the 'thundering legion' under Marcus Aurelius.

While the ancients saw lightning as a sign of divine will, this narrative began to shift with the musings of philosophers who proposed more earthly explanations. Today, though scientific understanding prevails, lightning strikes still evoke an awe that harks back to ancient beliefs in supernatural forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)