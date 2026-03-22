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Political Turmoil in Punjab: Opposition Demands Arrest of Former Minister

Opposition parties in Punjab demanded the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of abetting a suicide. Amidst protests, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. A video allegedly showed harassment from Bhullar, who resigned amid the controversy. Calls for a CBI probe into the case persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:21 IST
Political Turmoil in Punjab: Opposition Demands Arrest of Former Minister
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In a sharp escalation of political tensions, opposition parties in Punjab staged a vociferous protest demanding the immediate arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The opposition claims Bhullar played a role in the recent suicide of a state warehousing official.

In response to the protest held near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence, police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the opposition members trying to breach barricades. The demand for Bhullar's arrest comes after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a manager at Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, allegedly consumed poison, implicating Bhullar in a video prior to his death.

With Bhullar already having resigned amidst mounting pressure, opposition leaders from various parties continue to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, labeling the government's response inadequate. The protests show no sign of abating until the opposition's demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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