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Ensuring Every Drop Counts: Odisha's Strive for Water Sustainability

On World Water Day, Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasized the state's effort to provide safe drinking water through the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' Highlighting the importance of water conservation, leaders like Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Naveen Patnaik also stress the significance of valuing and sustainably managing water resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:14 IST
Ensuring Every Drop Counts: Odisha's Strive for Water Sustainability
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  • India

In observance of World Water Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring safe drinking water reaches every household and village across the state. Highlighting the importance of water, Majhi called for collective efforts to conserve it as a precious natural resource.

Majhi stressed the initiatives under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' a scheme guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at facilitating piped drinking water supply across Odisha. He also emphasized ongoing efforts to support farmers through strengthened 'pani panchayats' and new irrigation projects.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and political leader Naveen Patnaik echoed the call for sustainable water use. They highlighted water as a foundation for health and sanitation, urging citizens to conserve and value every drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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