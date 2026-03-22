Israel Accelerates Offensive in Lebanese Frontline Villages
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have ordered the military to expedite the demolition of Lebanese homes in frontline villages, aimed at mitigating threats to Israeli communities. Additionally, the military is tasked with destroying bridges over Lebanon's Litani River to prevent terrorist activities.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared on Sunday that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have directed the military to hasten the destruction of Lebanese homes situated in 'frontline villages'. This measure is intended to eliminate perceived threats to Israeli communities.
In an effort to further safeguard against hostile actions, Katz revealed that the military has been ordered to demolish all bridges spanning Lebanon's Litani River. These structures are suspected of facilitating terrorist activities, according to the statement released by Katz's office.
The move signifies a significant intensification of Israel's defensive strategies along the border, aimed at reinforcing the security of its citizens against growing threats from across the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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