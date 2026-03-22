Celebrating Bihar Day: A Legacy of Resilience and Growth

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to the citizens of Bihar, marking the state's formation day with a message of pride and hope. She recognized Bihar's pivotal historical role and the rich cultural and spiritual legacy it brings to India.

As Bihar stands as a testament to the world's first republic, carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912, President Murmu emphasized the land's storied past, which includes being the birthplace of thriving empires and profound traditions that have consistently enriched the Indian subcontinent.

President Murmu expressed her confidence in the unyielding spirit and effort of Biharis. She believes their boundless talent and dedicated hard work will continue to propel both the state and the nation towards a promising future. She conveyed her best wishes for Bihar's continued advancement and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)